ID: INVADED Second Trailer To The Upcoming Anime Steaming

Upcoming anime series, ID: Invaded, has revealed a brand new trailer to its new series! Hit the jump to check out the new footage to the show!

ID: Invaded is a brand new anime series that is set to release next year and has been working on its marketing ever since its announcement, earlier this year. The series has, so far released one trailer and some of the cast and crew involved. Recently, a brand new trailer has released that has some new footage and shows off the release month and opening theme! Check out the new trailer below!







The theme is called "Mr. Fixer" by Sou and the series is set to release this coming January! Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

