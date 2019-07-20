JURASSIC!: First Teaser Released For Toei Animation's Anime Film

A teaser from Toei's young staff, features footage from the new anime film Jurassic! Hit the jump for the awesome footage and when to expect the release!

Toei Animation's young staff will be taking inspiration from a hit children's book titled "Real Size Ancient Creature Picture Book". The inspiration is an animated film titled Jurassic! While not much in the way of story has been released, aside from the premise of a world where humans exist alongside prehistoric creatures, an 18 second teaser for the upcoming film has been released; that can be seen below!







Excited for the new film? Expect its release this year, in mid August, and with the author of the picture book serving as an advisor, expect some exciting visuals! Share your thoughts on the new film, in the comments!

