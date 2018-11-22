KAKEGURUI Reveals New Poster And Release Date For Its Live-Action Film

The live-action adaptation of studio MAPPA's shounen mystery psychological anime series, Kakegurui , has revealed a new poster and its official release date. Here is more.

The official kakegurui_jp Twitter account has revealed a new poster and release date for the upcoming live-action adaptation of authors Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura's gambling manga series Kakegurui. The tweet's text translates into "Even stronger than a joker, the high school girl". Giving the word play that Yumeko Jabami is more skilled and valuable than the Joker card. The release date of May 2019 was also in the tweet.



The series launched a live-action television drama in January 15, 2018 and ended on March 19, 2018 with 10 episodes. A second season is in development right now. Tsutomu habasua directed it, JNN, MBS and TBS broadcasted it.



The first season of the anime ran from July 1, 2017 to September 23, 2017 and has 12 episodes. The staff that worked on season 1 and is now coming back for the second season in January 2019 is the following:

Director, Storyboard - Yuuichirou Hayashi

Sound Director - Akiko Fujita

Episode Director, Storyboard - Sayo Yamamoto

Script, Series Composition - Yasuko Kobayashi

Studio - MAPPA

The main voice cast from season 1 is the following, although it has not been confirmed it is coming back for season 2:

Yumeko Jabami - Saori Hayami

Mary Saotome - Minami TAnaka

Ryouta Suzui - Tatsuya Tokutake

Midari Ikishima - Mariya Ise

Kirari Momobami - Miyuki Sawashiro