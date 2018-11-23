 KINGDOM: Manga Series Gets Teaser For Its Live Action Film Release
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

KINGDOM: Manga Series Gets Teaser For Its Live Action Film Release

KINGDOM: Manga Series Gets Teaser For Its Live Action Film Release

Historical manga, Kingdom, has recently revealed its new teaser vido for the upcoming live action film. Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 11/23/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
In 2008, Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine released Yasuhisa Hara's historical manga series Kingdom. The series, as described, "...centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States."; a new live action film has recently been announced and TOHO as also unveiled a brand new teaser for the film! The teaser is to show the meeting between Shin and Ei Sei. Check out the teaser below! 



After a successful manga, anime and live action short. A full length feature is quite the exciting thought for the Kingdom storyline! Excited for the upcoming film? Enjoyed the teaser? Share your thoughts inthe usual spot! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...