KONOSUBA: AN EXPLOSION ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! Novel Has Been Licensed By Yen Press

A spinoff series from the main Konosuba story focusing on Megumin is titled Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! and has been licensed by Yen Press. Here are the details.

Yen Press has announced that it acquired the license for the light novel series Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, a spinoff series of the main Konosuba story that revolves around the explosion-obsessed spellcaster Megumin. This novel tells the story of the mage and her Crimson Magic Clan, full with the expected comedy.



Yen Press is launching the series on June 18, 2019 and making it its third title in the Konosuba franchise. The company also has the original light novel and the manga adaptation. Their light novel series has 7 volumes out right now and the manga also has 7 volumes out.



The anime adaptation of the light novel series aired from January 14, 2016 to March 16, 2017 and has 20 episodes plus 2 OVAs. Crunchyroll has the license and it is streaming it right now with English subtitles. The manga series has been publishing since September 9, 2014 and is written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations from Masahito Watari.







Everyone's favorite Explosion-obsessed spellcaster Megumin and her Crimson Magic Clan are back in this spinoff of the hit comedy Konosuba!