KONOSUBA - GOD'S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! Anime Film Shares New Trailer

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 36-second trailer for the upcoming fantasy adventure anime filim KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! Crimson Legend. The video does not have actual footage from the film but serves as a tease and reminder for fans that the movie is indeed coming and is scheduled to premiere in 2019 in Japan.

Takaomi Kanasaki is directing the film, Makoto Uezu is writing the script, Kouichi Kikuta is under character design and Masato Koda produces the music. As of right now, there is no information on the voice cast, whether the same people are coming back or an entirely new group is working on the project.

The anime adaptation's first season aired from January 2016 to March 2016 with a total of 10 episodes. The main voice cast is the following: Rie Takahsashi as Megumin, Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Satou, Sora Amamiya as Aqua and Ai Kayano as Lalatina Dustiness Ford. The second season aired from January 2017 to March 2017 and also counts with 10 episodes, same voice cast and same staff.