KONOSUBA - GOD'S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! Anime Film Shares New Trailer

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 36-second trailer for the upcoming fantasy adventure anime filim KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! Crimson Legend. The video does not have actual footage from the film but serves as a tease and reminder for fans that the movie is indeed coming and is scheduled to premiere in 2019 in Japan.
Takaomi Kanasaki is directing the film, Makoto Uezu is writing the script, Kouichi Kikuta is under character design and Masato Koda produces the music.
The anime adaptation's first season aired from January 2016 to March 2016 with a total of 10 episodes. The main voice cast is the following: Rie Takahsashi as Megumin, Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Satou, Sora Amamiya as Aqua and Ai Kayano as Lalatina Dustiness Ford. The second season aired from January 2017 to March 2017 and also counts with 10 episodes, same voice cast and same staff.
The novel series all theses projects are based on has been publishing since December 2012 and has 6 volumes out right now. Shousetsuka ni Narou publishes these books. As soon as more information on the movie pops up, we will let you know.
A dungeon-crawling video game based on the Konosuba - Gods' Blessing on This Wonderful World! light novel series is being developed. The game will be out on March 28, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.
Yen Press acquired the license for the light novel series Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, a spinoff series of the main Konosuba story that revolves around the explosion-obsessed spellcaster Megumin. This novel tells the story of the mage and her Crimson Magic Clan, full with the expected comedy. Releasing on June 18, 2019.
KonoSuba - God's Blessing on this wonderful world! Crimson Legend is out on 2019 in Japan
