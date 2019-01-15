KONOSUBA'S English Dub Is Now Live On Crunchyroll's Site

Studio Deen's comedy fantasy isekai anime series, KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World , is now streaming its English dub in Crunchyroll. Here is more on the series.

Giant anime streaming site Crunchyroll is now streaming the English dub of the hit comedy isekai anime series KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World. The first season of the series has an English dub, the second season did not get one and has not announced one.

Crunchyroll also announced other series with new dubs as well, exclusive to the site:

In Another World With My Smartphone - German, Spanish, French, and Portuguese

Interviews with Monster Girls - Spanish and Portuguese

Joker Game - Spanish, French, and Portuguese

Orange - Spanish, French, and Portuguese

Recovery of an MMO Junkie - Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German

The Ancient Magus' Bride - German, Spanish, and Portuguese

Takaomi Kanasaki is directing the upcoming film, Makoto Uezu is writing the script, Kouichi Kikuta is under character design and Masato Koda produces the music. As of right now, there is no information on the voice cast, whether the same people are coming back or an entirely new group is working on the project.

The anime adaptation's first season aired from January 2016 to March 2016 with a total of 10 episodes. The main voice cast is the following: Rie Takahsashi as Megumin, Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Satou, Sora Amamiya as Aqua and Ai Kayano as Lalatina Dustiness Ford. The second season aired from January 2017 to March 2017 and also counts with 10 episodes, same voice cast and same staff.

The novel series all theses projects are based on has been publishing since December 2012 and has 6 volumes out right now. Shousetsuka ni Narou publishes these books. As soon as more information on the movie pops up, we will let you know.

A dungeon-crawling video game based on the Konosuba - Gods' Blessing on This Wonderful World! light novel series is being developed. The game will be out on March 28, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Yen Press acquired the license for the light novel series Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, a spinoff series of the main Konosuba story that revolves around the explosion-obsessed spellcaster Megumin. This novel tells the story of the mage and her Crimson Magic Clan, full with the expected comedy. Releasing on June 18, 2019.