KOUYA NO KOTOBUKI HIKOUTAI Reveals Three New Additions To The Cast

The official Ota-suke website has shared the new characters and their voice actors joining the upcoming original anime Kouya no Kotobuki Hikoutai. These three characters are supporting roles in the show and are the following:







Yoji Ueda as Johnny





Nao Toyama as Ririko

Yoji Ueda as JohnnyNao Toyama as Ririko Rumi Okubo as Natsuo

Tsutomu Mizushima is directing and acting as sound director for the series, Yuusaku Saotome is the episode director and Asami and ZAQ have theme song performances. The opening theme is Soranone by ZAQ and the ending theme is Tsubasa wo Motsumonotachi by the main voice cast.