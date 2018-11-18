LOVE LIVE! SUNSHINE!! THE SCHOOL IDOL MOVIE: OVER THE RAINBOW Shares Promotional Video And Key Visual
The official Love Live! Series YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute promotional video on the upcoming school anime series Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over The Rainbow. The video introduces the main characters, gives a preview of the animation style the project is taking and gives a few story details. There is another 1.30 minute version of the trailer that includes bonus footage of the series and introduces a male love interest. The videos make it clear that the anime is a slice of life school series.
Studio Sunrise's upcoming music slice of life anime series, Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow, has released a new promotional video and a key visual. Here is more information.
The voice cast is the following: Akiki Inami Rikako Aida as, Nana Suwa as, Arisa Komiya as Kanan Matsuura, Saito Zu summer as Dia Kurosawa, Aika Kobayashi as Yoshiko Tsushima, Takatsuki Kanako, Suzuki Aina and Ibaraki Ai. The original draft is up to Sakurako Kimino, Yuhei Murota is under character design, Tatsuya Kato produces the music and Sunrise animates the project. The series has a January 4, 2019 release date.
