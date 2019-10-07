LUPIN III: Brand New CG Film Releases A New Trailer

Lupin III will be getting its first CG film titled, The First. Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer for the brand new film!

The late Monkey Punch's Lupin III, has become a staple as one of the greatest anime franchises of the past 30 years. With such a large following behind the series, many fans are always clamoring over the latest and greatest movie or series that will be shown with the characters. Recently, TOHO has revealed the first official trailer for the brand new CG film titled, Lupin III: The First. Check out the brand new trailer below!







Stand By Me Doraemon's Takashi Yamazaki will be writing and directing the upcoming film. Excited for the new film? Ejoyed the trailer? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Lupin III: The First, will be releasing in Japan, on December 6th.

