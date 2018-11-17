MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Anime Film Reveals Official English Dub Clip

Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future , has shared an official clip from the English dub. Here is more information on the film.

The official GKIDS Films YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.36 minute English clip of the upcoming fantasy anime film Mirai of the Future. The video has two main characters interact with each other inside their home and eating candy. The animation style is presented here, giving fans a good look at how the movie is animated.

The English dub version of the movie premiered at the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19 and will screened in 700 theaters. November 29 and December 5 will be English subtitled versions and December 8 will be English-dubbed.

The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.