MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Film Has Been Nominated For A Golden Globe

Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future , has been nominated for three Golden Globes. Here are the categories it falls under.

official Golden Globes website has shared the nominees for the 76th Annual event. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association lists Mirai of the Future under the Best Motion Picture - Animated category. Other films in this category are Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Mirai is also nominated for the Best Animated Independent Feature and Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature in the Annual Annie Awards.



Victoria Grace as Mirai

John Cho as the father

Rebecca Hall as the mother

Daniel Dae Kim as the great-grandfather

The English dub version of the movie premiered at the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19 and will screened in 700 theaters. November 29 and December 5 will be English subtitled versions and December 8 will be English-dubbed.

The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.

The main characters are Kun Oota (voiced by Moka Kamishiraishi) and Mirai Oota (voiced by Haru Kuroki). Toho, NTT Docomo, Kadokawa, D.D.dreampartners and Sonilude are producing the film and Studio Chizu animates it. GKIDS has the English license.