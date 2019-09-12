NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: HD Remaster Airing In Japan For Limited Time
For a limited time, the world changing anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, will be getting a rerelease of the HD remaster for free, for the first time, in Japan. In anticipation for the brand new film that is coming next year, the show will be airing without any need for a paid subscription.
Classic anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, is getting a release of the HD remaster for the main series. Hit the jump to check out where in Japan, fans can view.
This limited time series re-release will be able to be viewed in areas of the Kanto region every Friday, Sunday and Thursday, starting January 3rd. Excited for the re-release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]