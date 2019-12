NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: HD Remaster Airing In Japan For Limited Time

For a limited time, the world changing anime series,, will be getting a rerelease of the HD remaster for free, for the first time, in Japan. In anticipation for the brand new film that is coming next year, the show will be airing without any need for a paid subscription.This limited time series re-release will be able to be viewed in areas of the Kanto region every Friday, Sunday and Thursday, starting January 3rd. Excited for the re-release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!