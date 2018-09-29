PERSONA 5 THE ANIMATION Releases Second Opening Theme
Persona 5's anime adaptation, Persona 5 the Animation, has released the second opening theme's version 2 for the series. This is another take on the opening fans have seen before.
Studio CloverWorks' action supernatural fantasy anime series, Persona 5 the Animation, has released its second opening theme. Check out the video and more info on the cast and staff.
This opening takes a more serious turn since it takes place mostly in a train, various characters are interacting with the protagonist as he travels to his destination. In the end of the video, various vignettes are shown and highlight the other characters found in the show.
Masashi Ishihama directs the anime, Satoki Iida is the sound director, Tomohisa Taguchi and Shishou Igarashi write the storyboards.
Previous opening themes were BREAK IN TO BREAK OUT and Dark Sun. The ending themes are INFINITY and Autonomy, everything produced by Lyn.
Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires. Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…
Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours. Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!
