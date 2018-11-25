PERSONA 5 THE ANIMATION Series Shares Three New Trailers
The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded three new trailers of the fantasy anime series Persona 5 The Animation. The videos are not available for North America viewers though. They preview the opening theme of the series "Wake Up, Get Up Get Out There" by Lyn, give new footage from the series and introduce the characters from the show.
Studio CloverWorks' action supernatural fantasy anime series, Persona 5 the Animation, has released three new trailers that show new footage. Here is more information on the series.
Masashi Ishihama directs the anime, Satoki Iida is the sound director, Tomohisa Taguchi and Shishou Igarashi write the storyboards. Previous opening themes were BREAK IN TO BREAK OUT and Dark Sun. The ending themes are INFINITY and Autonomy, everything produced by Lyn.
Cast
Jun Fukuyama as Ren Amamiya
Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima
Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa
Mamoru Miyano as Ryuuji Sakamoto
Nana Mizuki as Ann Takamaki
The anime series is adapting the manga series titled Persona 5 written and illustrated by Hisato Murasaki. Ura Sunday serializes it and has been publishing since September 15, 2016. A new anime titled Persona 5: The Animation: The Day Breakers was released on September 6, 2018 and its English licensed by Aniplex of America.
