PERSONA 5 THE ANIMATION Series Shares Three New Trailers

Studio CloverWorks' action supernatural fantasy anime series, Persona 5 the Animation , has released three new trailers that show new footage. Here is more information on the series.

three new trailers of the fantasy anime series Persona 5 The Animation. The videos are not available for North America viewers though. They preview the opening theme of the series "Wake Up, Get Up Get Out There" by Lyn, give new footage from the series and introduce the characters from the show. The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploadedof the fantasy anime series Persona 5 The Animation.for North America viewers though. They preview the opening theme of the series "Wake Up, Get Up Get Out There" by Lyn, give new footage from the series and introduce the characters from the show.

Masashi Ishihama directs the anime, Satoki Iida is the sound director, Tomohisa Taguchi and Shishou Igarashi write the storyboards.

Previous opening themes were BREAK IN TO BREAK OUT and Dark Sun. The ending themes are INFINITY and Autonomy, everything produced by Lyn.



Cast

Jun Fukuyama as Ren Amamiya

Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima

Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa

Mamoru Miyano as Ryuuji Sakamoto

Nana Mizuki as Ann Takamaki



The anime series is adapting the manga series titled Persona 5 written and illustrated by Hisato Murasaki. Ura Sunday serializes it and has been publishing since September 15, 2016. A new anime titled Persona 5: The Animation: The Day Breakers was released on September 6, 2018 and its English licensed by Aniplex of America.