PET: New Series Theme Song Revealed In Promo Video

New anime series, Pet, has revealed its opening theme in a brand new promo video. Hit the jump to check out the new song and footage!

Ranjo Miyake's Pet, is a psychic suspense story that shows us the dangers of being able to peer inside of and manipulate the memories of others. How it affects them and even moreso ourselves. The series had recently announced that there would be an anime adaption in the works, and since that announcement, a new promo has been revealed that even shows us the opening these song! Below is the promo that can be seen!







The theme to the series is titled, The Tank the Butterfly Flies In, and will be performed by Ling Tosite Sigure's TK. Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot, Pet premiers, in Japan, on January 6, and premiers on Amazon Prime Video, on January 5.

