PROMARE: New English Dubbed Video Has Been Streamed

Ahead of its US release, Promare has streamed a new, English dubbed trailer for the film. Hit the jump to check out all of the awesome footage!

XFlag and Studio Trigger's hit, Promare, is finally coming to US theaters, thanks to Fathom Events and GKIDS. The film is set to release both its subbed and dubbed verions this September and, in an exciting bit of news, a brand new video has been released for the English dubbed release! Make sure to check it out below! Studio Trigger has been overseeing the dub, including the voice casting, and you can hear the energy from the English voices below.







Excited for the new film? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Promare is set to release in the US on September 17 (dub) and 19th (sub). Canada will also have the dubbed release on September 22nd and the 23rd and 24th (sub).

