RECORD OF GRANCREST WAR Anime Shares New English Dub Trailer And Cast

The official AniplexUS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.08 minute trailer of the English dub of Record of Grancrest War. The video serves as an introduction to the series for fans that do not know about it or a refreshment for novel readers. The main characters of the show are presented and their voice actors are listed below them. The release date of 2019 was announced as well.



The English voice cast consists of the following:



Theo Cornaro voiced by Brandon Winckler

Siluca Meletes voiced by Jeannie Tirado

Lassic David voiced by Imari Williams

Villar Constance voiced by Greg Chun

Moreno Dortous voiced by Lucien Dodge

Milza Kuces voiced by Kaiji Tang

Irvin voiced by Alan Lee

Aishela voiced by Allegra Clark

Margaret Odeus voiced by Lauren Landa

Marrine Kreische voiced by Erika Harlacher

Alexis Doucet voiced by Aleks Le

Priscilla Farnese

voiced by

Kayli Mills

Chris Cason is the voice director for the English dub



Here is the official story:

A lone mage named Siluca and a vagrant knight named Theo make an oath as master and retainer, with hopes of bringing reform to a land riddled with war and chaos. Atlatan, a land ruled by chaos. Siluca, a lone mage, and Theo, a vagrant knight continue his journey of training to someday liberate his homeland from tyrannical rule.