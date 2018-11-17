RECORD OF GRANCREST WAR Anime Shares New English Dub Trailer And Cast

The official AniplexUS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.08 minute trailer of the English dub of Record of Grancrest War. The video serves as an introduction to the series for fans that do not know about it or a refreshment for novel readers. The main characters of the show are presented and their voice actors are listed below them. The release date of 2019 was announced as well.
The English voice cast consists of the following:
Theo Cornaro voiced by Brandon Winckler
Siluca Meletes voiced by Jeannie Tirado
Lassic David voiced by Imari Williams
Villar Constance voiced by Greg Chun
Moreno Dortous voiced by Lucien Dodge
Milza Kuces voiced by Kaiji Tang
Irvin voiced by Alan Lee
Aishela voiced by Allegra Clark
Margaret Odeus voiced by Lauren Landa
Marrine Kreische voiced by Erika Harlacher
Alexis Doucet voiced by Aleks Le
Priscilla Farnese voiced by Kayli Mills
Chris Cason is the voice director for the English dub
Here is the official story:
A lone mage named Siluca and a vagrant knight named Theo make an oath as master and retainer, with hopes of bringing reform to a land riddled with war and chaos.
Atlatan, a land ruled by chaos. Siluca, a lone mage, and Theo, a vagrant knight continue his journey of training to someday liberate his homeland from tyrannical rule.
The anime series was directed by mamoru Hatakeyama and written by WriteWorks, Ryo Mizuno and Shunsaku Yano. It aired form January 6, 2018 to June 23, 2018 with 24 episodes. The light novel ran from August 20, 2013 to March 20, 2018 with 10 volumes written by Ryo Mizuno and illustrated by Miyu.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]