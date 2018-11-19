ROBIHACHI Original Anime Series Has Announced Its Staff And Cast

Original: Taiga Umatani

Director: Shinji Takamatsu (Binan Koukou Chikyuu Boueibu series)

Original Plan, Series Composition: Hiroko Kanesugi (Diabolik Lovers More,Blood)

Character Design: Yuuko Yahiro (Toji no Miko)

Concept Design: Shin Misawa (Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse storyboard)

Studio: Studio Comet

Cast

Lobby Yarge: Kazuya Nakai (Gakuen Basara)

Hadge Kita: Keisuke Koumoto (Watashi ga Motete Dousunda)

JPS-19 (Ikku): Daisuke Sakaguchi (Gintama series)

Yang: Tomokazu Sugita (K project)

Aro: Subaru Kimura (Dance with Devils series)