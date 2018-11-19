ROBIHACHI Original Anime Series Has Announced Its Staff And Cast

An original anime series, RobiHachi, has launched its official website and Twitter account where it shared the staff and cast making the project possible. There will be more information on a press conference on November 30, we will let you know what is the latest.
Staff
Original: Taiga Umatani
Director: Shinji Takamatsu (Binan Koukou Chikyuu Boueibu series)
Original Plan, Series Composition: Hiroko Kanesugi (Diabolik Lovers More,Blood)
Character Design: Yuuko Yahiro (Toji no Miko)
Concept Design: Shin Misawa (Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse storyboard)
Studio: Studio Comet
Cast
Lobby Yarge: Kazuya Nakai (Gakuen Basara)
Hadge Kita: Keisuke Koumoto (Watashi ga Motete Dousunda)
JPS-19 (Ikku): Daisuke Sakaguchi (Gintama series)
Yang: Tomokazu Sugita (K project)
Aro: Subaru Kimura (Dance with Devils series)
Gra: Shinnosuke Tokudome (Binan Koukou Chikyuu Boueibu Happy Kiss!)
The director, Shinji Takamatsu, and the studio behind the animation, Studio Comet, are working together again on a series. This is not the first time we see an space mecha anime being announced, this trend seems to be getting bigger.
