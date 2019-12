RUROUNI KENSHIN: New Teaser Visual Released For Final Two Films In The Series

The last two films in the live action Rurouni Kenshin series are officially coming. Hit the jump to check out the first teaser for the new film!

It looks like Christmas came forfans, as a brand new teaser was released for the final to films in Keishi Otomo's live action Rurouni Kenshin series. The image showcases a dynamic pose of Kenshin, surrounded by the slaming remains of a small town and the taglines "All for the future" and "The future begins here". Aside from te return of the director Keisho Otomo and lead actor Takeru Sato as Kenshin Himura, no new news has come yet.Excited for the new movie? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!, releases on July 3rd 2020 andreleases on August 7th 2020.