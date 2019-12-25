RUROUNI KENSHIN: New Teaser Visual Released For Final Two Films In The Series
It looks like Christmas came for Rurouni Kenshin fans, as a brand new teaser was released for the final to films in Keishi Otomo's live action Rurouni Kenshin series. The image showcases a dynamic pose of Kenshin, surrounded by the slaming remains of a small town and the taglines "All for the future" and "The future begins here". Aside from te return of the director Keisho Otomo and lead actor Takeru Sato as Kenshin Himura, no new news has come yet.
The last two films in the live action Rurouni Kenshin series are officially coming. Hit the jump to check out the first teaser for the new film!
Excited for the new movie? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below! Rurouni Kenshin:Final Chapter: The Final, releases on July 3rd 2020 and The Beginning releases on August 7th 2020.
