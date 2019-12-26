SAILOR MOON And ASTRO BOY Show Up In Animatic For The Cancelled OK K.O.! LET'S BE HEROES Cartoon
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes was a animated series that aired on Cartoon Network and was somewhat know for the sheer amount of characters that would make appearances on the show. Sadly, Cartoon Network announced in August of this year that the show would not be renewed for a fourth season.
Sailor Moon and Astro Boy are some of the anime characters that could've eventually star in a crossover episode on OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, had the show not been cancelled.
Perhaps the most popular character to show up on OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is Sega's very own, and beloved Sonic the Hedgehog — who actually appeared on an episode during the last season of the show right before it was cancelled.
As it turns out, the creators had planned for even more characters from popular series to show up on OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, and a recent tweet by Producer Toby Fox gives us a look at some of said characters who, sadly, won't have the chance to show up any more.
What's even more interesting is that among the characters that Producer Toby Fox and OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes creator Ian Jones-Quartey pitched to networks, before the show was greenlit, we see anime characters from series like Sailor Moon, Astro Boy(Mighty Atom), and even Gundam.
Take a look:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]