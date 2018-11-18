SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU Anime Series Reveals New Key Art And Staff
The official saintia-sho website has shared a new key visual and the staff behind the upcoming anime series Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou. The image has the three main characters in the middle with the antagonist looming in the back. The other supporting characters are shown in small thumbnails below. The staff that has been revealed is the following:
Series Director - Masato Tamagawa
Series Organization - Ikuko Takahashi
Character Design - Keiihci Ichikawa and Ayana Nishino
Music - Toshihiko Sahashi
Studio - GONZO
Toei Animation - Planning
The voice actors and their roles are:
Suzuko Mimori as Ursa Minor Xiaoling
Yukiko Morishita as Katya de Northern Crown
Ayana Taketatsu as Cassiopeia Erda.
Inori Minase as Saori Kido
Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus
Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin.
The series will premiere on ANIMAX on PlayStation, a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.
