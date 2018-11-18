SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU Anime Series Reveals New Key Art And Staff

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action adventure seinen anime series, Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou , has revealed a new key art and the staff behind the project. Here is more.

The official saintia-sho website has shared a new key visual and the staff behind the upcoming anime series Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou. The image has the three main characters in the middle with the antagonist looming in the back. The other supporting characters are shown in small thumbnails below. The staff that has been revealed is the following:



Series Director -

Masato Tamagawa

Series Organization -

Ikuko Takahashi

Character Design -

Keiihci Ichikawa and Ayana Nishino

Music -

Toshihiko Sahashi

Studio -

GONZO

Toei Animation -

Planning

The voice actors and their roles are:



Suzuko Mimori as Ursa Minor Xiaoling

Yukiko Morishita as Katya de Northern Crown

Ayana Taketatsu as Cassiopeia Erda.

Inori Minase as Saori Kido

Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus

Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin.

The series will premiere on ANIMAX on PlayStation, a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.