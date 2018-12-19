SCHOOL-LIVE Film Adaptation Shares New Official Screengrabs

The live-action adaptation of authors Norimitsu Kaihou and Sadoru Chiba's mystery horror school manga series, School-Live! , has revealed several new stills. Here is more information on the project.

The staff behind the upcoming live-action adaptation of the horror manga series School-Live! has shared new screengrabs or stills from the project. We can see two main characters, Kurumi and Megu-nee, being highlighted in the images.

The film will open on January 25, 2019 and the visual is illustrated by Chiba, who found inspiration from the previous poster visual.

Nonoka Ono is playing the School Living Club advisor Megumi Megunee Sakura and joins the other cast members: Namabi Abe as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Midori Nagatsuki as Yuki Takeya, Wakan Majima as Yuri Wakasa and Rio Kiyohara as Miki Naoki. Issey Shibata is directing the movie and writing the script. The film has a January 2019 release date.

The manga has been publishing since July 2012 with the Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine and has 9 volumes out right now. Norimitsu Kaiho writes it and Sadoru Chiba illustrates it. Yen Press has the English license and began releasing the series in November 2015.

The anime series aired from July 2015 to September 2015 and has 12 episodes. MOSAIC.WAV produces the music, Sentai Filmworks has the North American license, it was directed by Masaomi Ando and written by Norimitsu Kaiho.