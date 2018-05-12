SENRYUU GIRL Anime Series Opens Up Website And Shares Its First Visual

Author Masakuni Igarashi's comedy school shounen slice of life manga series, Senryuu Girl , has announced opened up its anime adaptation's website and shared a visual. Here is more.

senryu-girl-official.com and the images shared include a promotional image or poster of the anime, with the main character positioned in front of several Sakura flowers. The other image is an official character design for the anime. We will keep you updated with news from the upcoming anime. The anime adaptation of author Masakuni Igarashi's school slice of life manga series, Senryuu Girl, has opened up an official website and shares its first key visual. The website is titledand the images shared include a promotional image or poster of the anime, with the main character positioned in front of several Sakura flowers. The other image is an official character design for the anime. We will keep you updated with news from the upcoming anime.

Staff

Director: Masato Jinbo

Series Composition: Masato Jinbo

Character Design: Maki Hashimoto

Studio: CONNECT

Cast

Kana Hanazawa as Nanako Yukishiro

This manga series is written and illustrated by Masakuni Igarashi and has been publishing since October 19, 2016 with 7 volumes out right now. Kodansha publishes it and there is no English license at the moment.

Other work by Igarashi (as illustrator) includes Dekoboko Animation, a manga series that ran from June 3, 2015 to September 2, 2015 and has 2 volumes with 14 chapters in total. The series was serialized in the Weekly Shonen Magazine as well. As soon as there is more information on the anime, we will let you know.