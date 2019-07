SHONEN: A New Twitter Advice Column Has Been Created Featuring Some Notable Characters

Sponsored by the soft drink company Mistuda Cider, Weekly Shonen Magazine has set up a brand new Twiter advice column titled, "Single Panel Advice Box", in honor of the magazine's 60th anniversary. It is a fun idea that works so that fans can get inspriational resposnses from some of the magazines more notable characters. A lot of the page will feature advice from caracters in series like,andHow the page will work is, if a user has a question they want answered they must simply @ the page and they will receive a reply featuring a character and their answer. However the answers will not serve as outright solutions but more as inspirational/ relatable phrases. Still, who wouldn't want to be inspired by a favorite character from their favorite series? Make sure to head on over toon Twitter to, maybe, get your questions answered!