SHONEN: A New Twitter Advice Column Has Been Created Featuring Some Notable Characters
Sponsored by the soft drink company Mistuda Cider, Weekly Shonen Magazine has set up a brand new Twiter advice column titled, "Single Panel Advice Box", in honor of the magazine's 60th anniversary. It is a fun idea that works so that fans can get inspriational resposnses from some of the magazines more notable characters. A lot of the page will feature advice from caracters in series like, Ahiru no Sora, Kindaichi Case Files, Cromartie high School, GTO, Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Hajime no Ippo, Fairy Tail, Baby Steps and Negima! Master Negi Magi.
How the page will work is, if a user has a question they want answered they must simply @ the page and they will receive a reply featuring a character and their answer. However the answers will not serve as outright solutions but more as inspirational/ relatable phrases. Still, who wouldn't want to be inspired by a favorite character from their favorite series? Make sure to head on over to @mitsuyamagazine on Twitter to, maybe, get your questions answered!
