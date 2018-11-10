STAR WARS RESISTANCE Will Majorly Crossover With STAR WARS: EPISODE VII - THE FORCE AWAKENS





Set after the events of the original trilogy, but before the events of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars Resistance follows a new band of characters as they're introduced to the fledgling beginning of the Resistance - similar to how Disney's previous Star Wars animated series following the emergence of the Rebels.



It's a little hard for the younger fans to wrap their heads around it if it was, say 15 years before The Force Awakens. Then it's a very nebulous timeline. You're kind of not sure. The fact that we've got Poe Dameron and BB-8 from the very beginning — kids and any fan of any age automatically just know... 'This is the new movies, this is where it's gonna take place,' so it's just easier. And it was just fun to kind of roll in and back up a little bit instead of just trying to follow exactly where the movies are at.

So, in effort to keep the timeline as easily understandable as possible, Resistance takes place more or less just before the events of The Force Awakens. But that isn't the only reason the time period was chosen as; Producer Justin Ridge chimed in, explaining why he believes the era is a good pick for the series.

This is actually an interesting timeline because you have all this old tech that's still around, and some of the old droids and things that are still working, but you have all the new tech from the new movies. It's a cool hybrid of old and new. Even though it has more the lighthearted tone to it, there are still stakes. This is still Star Wars, there's still good guys and bad guys, it's just there's not a war going on at this point, so we don't start off heavy with conflict, we have to see how the First Order is building up. This is part of [series lead] Kaz Xiono's mission: to figure out what that is and report it to the Resistance.

Star Wars Resistance airs on Sundays on Disney Channel.