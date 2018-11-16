SWORD ART ONLINE ALTERNATIVE GUN GALE ONLINE Reveals The English Dub Cast

Studio 3Hz's action fantasy shonen anime series, Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online , has released its English dub cast. Here is more information on the series.

Anime NYC 2018 is going on this weekend and news have started to pop up. The Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime has released the English dub cast. Here are the following actors and their roles in the show:



Reba Buhr as Llenn/Karen Kohiruimaki,

Allegra Clark as Pitohui/Elza Kanzaki,

Ray Chase as M/Goushi Asougi,

Faye Mata as Fukaziroh/Miyu Shinohara,

Cindy Robinson as Eva (Boss)/Saki Nitobe,

Rebecca Davis as Roza/Shiroi Noguchi,

Kira Buckland as Toma/Milana Sidorova,

Wendee Lee as Sophie/Kana Fujisawa ,

Morgan Berry as Tanya/Risa Kusonoki,

Xanthe Huynh as Anna/Moe Annaka,

Greg Chun as David,

Laura Stahl as Clarence and

Jeannie Tirado as Shirley.



The anime series aired from April 8, 2018 to June 30, 2018 and has 12 episodes. The series is directed by masayuki Sakoi, written by Yosuke Kuroda, the music is produced by Starving Trancer and studio 3Hz is animating the project. The manga series has been publishing since December 27, 2015 and has 2 volumes out right now.