TALENTLESS NANA: Brand New Anime Announces Tons Of Reveals With First Promo Video

A brand new anime series is coming with the colorful and wildly outrageous Talentless Nana . With a brand new promo video and casting announcement, hit the jump to check out the awesome new footage!

Being lost on a deserted island is one thing, but what happens when the island surrounded by rough seas actually holds an academy intending to train children to stop evil? Not much can or needs to be explained when presented with the premise for Looseboy and Iori Furuya's Talentless Nana.

As the story tells, this academy that teaches kids to eradicate evil, get a brand new transfer student who ends up causing rough seas for some of the students with her energy and personality. As these children try to use their powers for good, they realize that growing up is a lot more complicated than expected.

As the new series heads towards its fall release, a ton of new reveals have been made for the anime. This includes the casting announcements for the central trio of Nana Hiiragi, Nanao Nakajima, and Kyōya Onodera, who will be voiced by Rumi Okubo, Hiro Shimono, and Yūichi Nakamura respectively.

The opening song "Broken Sky" by Miyu Tomita was also announced, along with the ending song "Known as a Monster" by Chiai Fujikawa. A brand new promo for the anime was also released that features a lot of new animation and action sequences! Make sure to check out the new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.

Talentless Nana will be releasing, in Japan, this October!