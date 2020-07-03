THE 8TH SON? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?: New English Subbed Trailer Released

Crunchyroll has released a brand new, English subbed, trailer for The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Make sure to check out the footage after the jump!

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?, tells the story of a normal guy, who works at a trading company, who somehow finds himself waking up in the body of Wendelin. A five year old who is the 8th son of a noble family in a world of fantasy. The original Y.A. story began in 2013 and ended in 2017 before getting its own series, this year!



The series has recently had a new English subbed trailer released, thanks to Crunchyroll. The trailer will feature a lot of the footage that was in the original promo; but now, with the added benefit of subtitles for context. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? premiers, in Japan, on April 2nd and Crunchyroll will be streaming the series as it airs!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE