THE COST OF SMILES Anime Series Reveals New Mecha Pilots Joining The Show

The previously announced voice actors are:



Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joshua Ingram

Rina Satou as Leila Etoile

Nobutosho Canna as Harold Miller

Ryoutarou Okiayu as Izana Langford

Makoto Koichi as Uni Vanquish

Junya Enoki as Rene Vanquish.



These actors join Yumiri Hanamori as Yuuki and Saori Hayami as Stella.

The series will premiere in January 4, 2019. Toshimasa Suzuki is directing the anime, Shinichi Inozume is under series composition, naoto Nakamura handles the character design, Tsubasa Ito produces the music and Tatsunoko Productions animates the project. The opening theme is Egao no Kanata by Chiho feat majiko and the ending is Kono Sekai ni Hanataba o by kimi no orphee.