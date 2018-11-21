THE COST OF SMILES Anime Series Reveals New Mecha Pilots Joining The Show
The official ota-suke website has shared new characters joining the upcoming original anime series, Egao no Daika or The Cost of Smiles. These five new characters are mecha pilots that form the Buerger Squad of the Grandeiger Empire. There is no footage of the pilots in their mechas at the moment but as soon as more footage pops up, we will let you know. Here are the additions to the show:
Tatsunoko Production's upcoming original anime series, Egao no Daika, has released additional casting information and character visuals. Here is more information on the series.
Takashi Matsuyama as Gale Owens. The captain of the Beurger Squad and military commander who has survived many battles and has excellent piloting skills.
Yuki Nagaku as Lily Earhart. She idolizes Stella Shining, has a bright personality, is the moodmaker of the squad and plays a support role in battle.
Toshiki Masuda as Huey Malthus. He has fought alongside Stella Shining, he is indirect, cynical but a great pilot and marksman.
Haruki Ishiya as Pierce Thorne. A serious man with a sense of justice, rigid and inflexible.
Minoru Shiraishi as Break Boyer. An easygoing mechanic and pilot that does not feel that passionate about being a soldier.
The previously announced voice actors are:
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joshua Ingram
Rina Satou as Leila Etoile
Nobutosho Canna as Harold Miller
Ryoutarou Okiayu as Izana Langford
Makoto Koichi as Uni Vanquish
Junya Enoki as Rene Vanquish.
These actors join Yumiri Hanamori as Yuuki and Saori Hayami as Stella. The series will premiere in January 4, 2019. Toshimasa Suzuki is directing the anime, Shinichi Inozume is under series composition, naoto Nakamura handles the character design, Tsubasa Ito produces the music and Tatsunoko Productions animates the project. The opening theme is Egao no Kanata by Chiho feat majiko and the ending is Kono Sekai ni Hanataba o by kimi no orphee.
