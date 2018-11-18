The DR.STONE Anime Series Has An Official Website And Twitter Account
The anime adaptation of authors Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's manga series, Dr.STONE, has launched its website and Twitter account. The Twitter account will be updating fans with the latest from the series and we will be letting you know what is going on. The website has limited information right now, it lists the story's summary, some comments from the authors, official concept art and the first voice actor of the series, Yuusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami.
The anime series has a summer 2019 release date. The manga series started publishing on March 6, 2017 and has 7 volumes out right now. It is publishing under the Jump Comics imprint and Viz Media has the English license. Viz currently has 2 volumes on sale right now and the third volume will be out on January 1, 2019. It is available for pre-ordering with a price tag of $9.99. The company also has a free sample for fans to read before buying it.
