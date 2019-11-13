THUS SPOKE KISHIBE ROHAN: Two New Episodes Previewed In Video

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spinoff series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, has shown footage to some new episode. Hit the jump to check it out!

The OVA premier of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has proven to be very successful for new fans and fans of the original Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Recently, a new promotional video for two new OVAs, were released for the property. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new OVAs? The new ones are not only set to premier on DVD and Blu-Ray on March 25th and also nine screenings, in Japan, from December 8th to March 29th. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new footage in the usual spot!

