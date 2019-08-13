VIOLET EVERGARDEN: Trailer For Its New Side Story Has Been Released

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll has released a brand new trailer for the film. Hit the jump to check out the footage!

A brand new anime addition to the Violet Evergarden anime is coming this fall. Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll tells the story of the daughter of a nobleman who is sent to an obedience school, which makes the young girl abandon her future; until she meets her manners teacher, Violet Evergarden. A brand new trailer for the anime has been revealed and can now be seen below!







What was originally set to have a two week screening, the anime will now be running for three; September 6 through the 26th. Excited for the new anime? Share your thoughts in the comments!







