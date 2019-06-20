WASTEFUL DAYS OF HIGH SCHOOL GIRL: New Promo Video Released
Wasteful Days of High School Girl, is as a series that was created by Bino, that tells the story of three very different girls nicknamed Idiot, for low test scores, Ota, for her love of Boys-love novels and Robot, the emotionless genius. These three girls spend their youthful days enjoying everything that it has to offer and occasionally being lazy in the process. The series has garnered enough mass appeal to have an anime adaption greenlit as well! Recently, a brand new promo for the series was shown, as was a brand new TV ad; both of which can be seen below!
A brand new promo video for Wasteful Days of High School Girl has begun streaming. Hit the jump to check out what is set to come, this summer!
Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! Wasteful Days of High School Girl premiers, in Japan, on July 5th!
