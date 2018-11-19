WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Shares Even More Character Visuals

The official shonenjump website has shared even more character visuals for the upcoming anime series We Never Learn. The images have four characters with different facial reactions and a full body shot showing off their physique and uniform. The website has even more information on the series.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme. Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project. There is no official release date yet.