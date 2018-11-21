YATOGAME-CHAN KANSATSU NIKKI Anime Shares New Promotional Video

The anime adaptation of author Masaki Andou's comedy school manga series, Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki, has shared a promotional video. Here is more information on the new project.

The official ichijinshaPV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.13 minute trailer for the upcoming slice of life comedy anime series Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki. The video does not show any scenes from the actual anime but introduces the characters that will appear in the show, some details on their personalities and gives a few glimpses of the manga's panels. The release date of spring 2019 was also confirmed.



Here is the staff and one voice actor that has been revealed so far:



Chief Director - Hisayoshi Hirasawa

Studio - Saetta

Animation Production Cooperation - Creators in Pack

Monaka Yatoga - voiced by Haruka Tomatsu



As of right now, there is no information on the voice actors of these characters, opening or ending themes. The manga series that inspired this anime is written by Masaki Andou and has been publishing since May 27, 2016, Comic REX serializes it.





