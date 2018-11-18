Yen Press Has Licensed 7 New Manga Series And 6 Light Novels

The Anime NYC event has finalized today but news keep popping up. Yen Press, a company dedicated to licensing Japanese projects and distributing them in the U.S., has acquired 7 new manga series and 6 light novels. Here is the list of the titles in the hands of the company:

The company will be publishing a new project titled Whenever Our Eyes Meet...: A Women's Love Anthology. There is no information on this announcement, just the official description:

The love between girls never stops blooming in this collection of office flings and workplace romances.

Akiyama wrote Killing Me!, which ran from September 2017 to May 26, 2018 and has 1 volume with 11 chapters. Shouji Satou illustrates and Kenji Saitou writes the God Shining Moonlight Howling Moon manga, it has been publishing since September 25, 2017 and is serialized by Dragon Age Extra.



The Dirty Way to Destroy the Goddess's Hero is written by Sasaki with art by Tosaka and published from January 2017 to July 30. The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious is written by Tsuchihi and ran from June 2016 to February 2017 with 5 volumes. Torture Princess: Fremd Torturchen is written by Ayasato with art by Ukai and ran from April 2016 to October 25 with 7 volumes.



Wolf Children: Ame & Yuki is written by Mamoru Hosoda and was launched in 2012. Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki is written by Yaku with art by Fly and ran from May 2016 to October 2018 with 6 volumes. Last Round Arthurs: Scum Arthur and Heretic Merlin is written by Taro Hitsuji with art by Kyotaka Haimura and launched in July 20.



Monster & Beast is written by Renji and launched its first volume on March 31. Kaiju Girl Caramelizer is published in the Montly Comic Alive magazine and launched its first volume on June 23. Little Miss P is written by Ken Koyama and launched its first volume on June 11. Finally, Yuri Life is available in the ComicWalker website and got its first volume on May 26.