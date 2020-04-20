GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Releases A Brand New Clip

The upcoming CG Netflix series, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, has released a brand new clip for the new series! Hit the jump to check it out!

Netflix is paving its way to becoming the premiere destination for new and exciting anime, for the average viewer. Over the years the platform has released many hit anime including Death Note and Gurren Lagann. Netflix then began releasing a slew of original series including Ultraman, Baki and Kengan Ashura.

Recently, Production I.G. would be releasing a brand new Ghost in the Shell series, titled Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, the series is coming from the same director as Ultraman and promises to feature the same cutting edge CG animation that this style is known for. One of the more exciting pieces of information recently released is that the first season is set to have 12 episodes and a second season is already in the works!

A brand new clip of the series has also been released. The clip features Makoto diving into the brain of another person. The animation shows just how the CG and colors will help to bring this world to life in a whole new way. Make sure to check out the brand new footage below!





Excited for the new series? Planning on catching up with older series? Make sure to share your thoughts in comments! Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 releases on Netflix April 23rd!