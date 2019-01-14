GHOST IS THE SHELL Was One Of The Main Inspirations For CDP Red's CYBERPUNK 2077
CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person shooter with some heavy RPG elements, which is more similar to Deus Ex than The Witcher 3, the acclaimed studio's last major release at first glance. Just like in that Warren Spector-created series, 2077's open-world will give the player a plenty of ways to finish a single objective and nothing will stop you from discovering the metropolis your own way.
Cyberpunk 2077 Senior Quest Designer Philipp Weber has revealed that Ghost of the Shell and Blade Runner were some of the main inspirations for the highly anticipated CD Projekt Red-developed RPG title...
According to the game’s Senior Quest Designer Philipp Weber, CDP Red took a closer look at some of the best-known sci-fi properties while thinking about making Cyberpunk 2077. “The core of the inspiration: the entire studio likes Cyberpunk 2020, the pen and paper, and just, generally, cyberpunk as a genre, movies like Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, books like Neuromancer,” said Weber.
“So this is the same reason why we also made The Witcher, because we really, really love it and want to make a good video game with that in mind, that we want to play ourselves," the designer added.
Back in June, when the first jaw-dropping gameplay trailer for the game was released, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is being made by more than 350 developers and the team is only growing. CD Project expects that the marketing budget for the shooter will be even bigger than the one for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (which had a $35 million budget for marketing). The CEO also revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 is designed to be "bigger" than their last RPG opus magnum.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open world RPG set in the most vibrant and dangerous metropolis of the future — Night City. You play as V, a hired gun on the rise, who just got their first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers, today is your first step to becoming an urban legend. Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the same universe as Mike Pondsmith's classic pen & paper RPG system, Cyberpunk 2020.
Cyberpunk 2077's release date has not been officially revealed yet.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]