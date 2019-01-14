GHOST IS THE SHELL Was One Of The Main Inspirations For CDP Red's CYBERPUNK 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open world RPG set in the most vibrant and dangerous metropolis of the future — Night City. You play as V, a hired gun on the rise, who just got their first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers, today is your first step to becoming an urban legend. Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the same universe as Mike Pondsmith's classic pen & paper RPG system, Cyberpunk 2020.