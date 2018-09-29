HIGH SCORE GIRL Anime Will Release Three Episodes As OVAs
High Score Girl has released a new OVA announcement promotional video where they state that episodes 13 to 15 will be released in March 2019.
Studio J.C.Staff's comedy romance school anime series, High Score Girl, has announced that three new episodes will be released as OVAs. Here is more information on the episodes and dates.
OVAs are Original Video Animations that are made for home video formats, they don't show anything on television or theaters, the projects go straight to your home via DVD.
There is no information on the cast behind the OVAs as of yet.
The anime series has finalized with Yoshiki Yamakawa as director and Etsuko Yakushimaru, sora tob sakana and Yoko Shimomura were in charge of music.
The year is 1991 and 6th grader Yaguchi Haruo only has video games to live for. He's not popular in school and he's neither handsome, funny, nice nor even friendly. The only thing he has going for him is that he is good at video games. One day at the local arcade, he plays Oono Akira, a fellow classmate but who's popular, smart, pretty and a rich girl that absolutely destroys him at Street Fighter II. Not only does he lose to her 30 times in a row, he can’t beat her at any game. Haruo can’t seem to shake Akira off as she follows him from arcade to arcade everyday after school and beats him every time. As weird as it sounds, the odd couple begins a strange bond and friendship.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]