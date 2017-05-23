Leon S. Kennedy Is On The Prowl In New RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA Clip

A new clip, featuring Matt Mercer as Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil: Vendetta has been released to promote the film's US & Canada release on June 19, courtesy of Fathom Events.

A new clip, featuring Matt Mercer as Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil: Vendetta has been released. The Kadokawa cg anime film debuts in Japan on May 27.Thanks to Fathom Events, North American fans won't have to wait long for an English dub to play in theaters stateside as a special, limited-engagement run kicks off on June 19. The very next day, it will be available for digital On-Demand streaming. Physical blu-ray and DVD copies hit retailer shelves on July 18.

Resident Evil: Vendetta is the third entry in a series of cg animated films from Capcom that began with Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) and Resident Evil: Damnation (2012).



All three films have featured Leon S. Kennedy as the main protagonist.



It is written by Makoto Fukami and directed by Takanori Tsujimoto and currently scheduled for release in Japanese theaters in Spring 2017. No details on a potential North America release have been revealed at this time.

The film will be canonically set after the events of the Resident Evil 6 video game.



Vendetta features the fan-favorite characters Leon S. Kennedy (Matt Mercer), Chris Redfield (Kevin Dorman) and Rebecca Chambers (Erin Cahill). The film is produced by Marza Animation Planet (Space Pirate Captain Harlock), executive produced by Takashi Shimizu (The Grudge), written by Makoto Fukami (Psycho Pass), and directed by Takanori Tsujimoto (Bushido Man).