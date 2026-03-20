OSHI NO KO Season 3 Is Ending This Month With An Hour-Long Special Episode

The emotional rollercoaster of Oshi no Ko Season 3 reaches its peak next week. The production team announced on Thursday that the season's 35th episode, serving as the finale, will air as a full one-hour special on Tuesday, March 25th, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and across 36 channels throughout Japan. This extended episode promises to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the arc that began when the new season premiered on January 14th.

The one-hour format gives the staff extra room to breathe, allowing for deeper character moments, heightened drama, and the kind of impactful payoff that has defined the series since its debut. Fans can expect the special to tie up major threads while leaving the door open for whatever comes next in Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's intricate tale of idol culture, revenge, and hidden identities.

Streaming remains widely available. ABEMA simulcasts the episode live with Tokyo MX in Japan. Internationally, Crunchyroll carries the season as it airs, including an English dub for viewers who prefer that option. HIDIVE also streams the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, with its own English dub available.

The season's music lineup continues to impress. CHANMINA delivers the high-energy opening theme "Test Me," while natori handles the ending track "Serenade," both of which have become staples in fan playlists and social media edits.

New voice cast additions for Season 3 include Yuto Takenaka as Shun Yoshizumi and Yōji Ueda as Tetsu Urushibara, bringing fresh dynamics to the ensemble. The core staff remains largely intact from previous seasons, with a few notable shifts in key roles. The chief animation director team now consists of Kanna Hirayama, Ayaka Muroga, Kimiaki Mizuno, Shuri, Rina Morita, Haruka Inade, and Hirono Nishiki. Kenji Sawada steps in as the sole credited main animator, and Kei Ishiguro is no longer listed among the color key artists. These changes reflect the production's ongoing effort to maintain high visual quality while adapting to the demands of a weekly broadcast.

Oshi no Ko has built a massive following since its television debut in April 2023. That first season opened with a landmark 90-minute premiere episode that set the tone for the series' blend of idol glamour, dark secrets, and psychological depth. HIDIVE streamed it as it aired and later reported that it became the platform's number-one series launch in its history, underscoring the anime's immediate global impact.

Season 2, which ran from July 2024, shifted focus to the intense production of the 2.5D stage play "Tokyo Blade," exploring themes of artistic integrity, fan expectations, and the pressures of the entertainment industry. HIDIVE again handled streaming duties with an English dub. Crunchyroll added both the first and second seasons to its catalog on February 25, 2026, shortly after it began simulcasting Season 3, giving even more viewers easy access to the full story so far.

The source manga by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish) ran in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump from April 2020 until its conclusion in November 2024. The 16th and final compiled volume shipped in December 2024. MANGA Plus has provided free English digital chapters throughout the run, making the complete story accessible worldwide.

Beyond the anime, the franchise has expanded into a live-action film and television series, a stage play adaptation, and a puzzle game slated for release in 2026. Each medium brings its own lens to the story's exploration of fame, identity, and the cost of ambition.

With Season 3 now heading toward its one-hour finale, anticipation is at an all-time high. The extended episode format suggests the team wants to give the arc a proper sendoff, potentially with extended sequences, emotional climaxes, and the kind of twists that have kept viewers hooked week after week.

Mark your calendars for March 25th and prepare for what promises to be an unforgettable close to this chapter. Whether you have been following since the 90-minute premiere or jumped in more recently, Oshi no Ko continues to deliver a story that is as captivating as it is unsettling. The spotlight is about to shine one last time this season.