Studio Trigger and XFlag's Original PROMARE Anime Film Has Now Grossed $13M USD
As of the film's release on May 24, Trigger (Darling in the Franxxx, Kiznaiver) and Xflag's (Monster Strike) Promare has grossed just over ¥1.4B yen (~$13M USD). This includes the U.S. screening of the film on September 17 and 19 and Canadian screenings on September 22. Fathom Events plans to hold an additional U.S. release of the film on December 8.
Promare, the collaboration between Studio Trigger and XFlag that reimagined Edo-period firefighters for a futuristic setting has proven to be quite successful at the box office.
The film is a futuristic reimagining of the Edo period firefighters who displayed their profession via matoi banners.
The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series KILL la KILL and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (GURREN LAGANN, KILL la KILL), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.
Thirty years has passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish begins.
