The PROMARE 10-Minute Prequel GALO-HEN Is Now Available To Watch Online
After a special advance screenign earlier this week, Promare is now playing wide, across all major theaters in Japan. With the film's release on May 24, Trigger and Xflag have also made the special, 10-minute prequel available to everyone, via YouTube, which you can view below.
The Promare prequel Galo-hen was initially only viewable to attendees of a special Studio Trigger and Xflag advance screening but it's now available to all, via YouTube.
The film is a futuristic reimagining of the Edo period firefighters who displayed their profession via matoi banners.
TOHO is distributing the film, so there's an outisde chance that a special screening in the U.S. may occur. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for future updates.
“The world is up in flames!! The unprecedented disaster is caused by BURNISH, a group of mutants who are able to control flames. But, fear not! GALO and the Burning Rescue Fire Department is ready to extinguish their wrong-doings!”
“A rescue task force compiled specifically to suppress damage caused by the BURNISH. GALO, a fire fighter with “balls to the wall” as his motto joins the task force with a MATOI in his hand.”
