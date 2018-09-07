Three New STRIKE WITCHES Anime Adaptations Announced At 10th Anniversary Celebration Event

It seems now is a good time to be a Strike Witches fan as the seinen manga series focused on airplane-witch hybrids battling invading aliens has announced 3 new anime adaptations.

Three Strike Witches anime adaptations are in the works as part of the franchise's 10th Anniversary.



Strike Witches was launched in September 2005 after a series of concept art from Humikane Shimada was greenlit to be turned into a series of mangas, light novels, video games, and anime. The first anime in the franchise aired in 2008 and a special event was held in Japan on Sunday to commemorate the first anime's 10th anniversary.



To date, there have been 6 anime series, 2 OVAs, 1 anime film, 5 light novels, 6 mangas and 4 video games.



The next chapter in the Strike Witches saga includes 3 more TV anime series, Strike Witches 501st Unit, Taking Off! (which premieres in 2019), Strike Witches: Road to Berlin (which will be released in 2020), and Idol Witches (2021).



Strike Witches 501st Unit, Taking Off! is a 4-koma manga series that's a more comedic take on the series' seinen nature and the follows the everyday lives of the 501 Unit between missions.



Strike Witches: Road to Berlin will be housed at David Productions (JoJo's Bizarre Adventures) and is a continuation of the main Strike Witches story.



Idol Witches, is a working title of the anime that will premiere in 2021, which is focused on "a squadron that doesn't fight and instead works to protect the smiles of those who have been driven out of their hometowns by the Neuroi."



About Strike Wtiches

Strike Witches is set in an alternate version of 1944, where the events of World War II are very different than what we know to be true. Alien invaders known as the Neuroi came to Earth in 1939. This is not the first appearance of the Neuroi as they have appeared at seemingly random intervals throughout human history. While the Neuroi primarily attack humanity using aircrafts, their mothership is able to produce a deadly miasma, a chemical that is fatally poisonous to humans, forcing the populations of affected areas to flee their homes. The Neuroi then use the poisoned areas to plunder Earth's natural resources to use against humanity. Luckily the miasma cannot spread across water, making the ocean humanity's main line of defense against the Neuroi.



With normal humans unable to fight in the miasma, witches have become the forefront of military defense against the Neuroi. Each witch is able to deploy a defensive field around themselves that not only blocks the miasma but protects them from physical attacks as well. Utilizing leg mounted machines called Striker Units to fly into combat, the witches use their magical abilities to wield devastating weapons too large and ungainly for a normal person. The series follows the battles fought by the 501st Joint Fighter Wing, who battle on the front lines to defend the British Isles from the Neuroi. Will humanity be able to take back Earth and bring peace to their home? Find out in Strike Witches!





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE