VIOLET EVERGARDEN Releases "Violet Snow" Op In 4 Different Languages
Violet Evergarden's opening song, Violet Snow is originally sung by Aira Yuki. In the four videos below, the same preview footage is shown but it features four different versions of Violet Snow in four different languages. The first is in English, performed by Kate Higgins. Next is the French version, sung by Michelle Michina. That's followed by Freda Li's Chinese rendition of Violet Snow and Kang Min-joo performing the Korean version.
The gorgeous visuals and the award-winning story component of Violet Evergarden easily make it Winter's most anticipated new series. Too bad it won't be available stateside until Spring.
Violet Evergarden will be released in Japan on the Tokyo MX1 broadcast channel on January 11. Netflix Japan will also be releasing the series in Japan as it airs. North America and other Netflix terriotires outisde of Japan will have to wait until the Spring before the first episodes are made available.
Author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase's Violet Evergarden novel is the first and only Grand Prize winner of the KyoAni awards, taking home the honor at the 2014 ceremony.
There are words Violet heard on the battlefield, which she cannot forget. These words were given to her by someone she holds dear, more than anyone else. She does not yet know their meaning.
A certain point in time, in the continent of Telesis. The great war which divided the continent into North and South has ended after four years, and the people are welcoming a new generation.
Violet Evergarden, a young girl formerly known as “the weapon”, has left the battlefield to start a new life at CH Postal Service. There, she is deeply moved by the work of “Auto Memories Dolls”, who carry people's thoughts and convert them into words.
Violet begins her journey as an Auto Memories Doll, and comes face to face with various people's emotions and differing shapes of love. All the while searching for the meaning of those words.
