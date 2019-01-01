B-PROJECT: ZECCHOU*EMOTION Streams New Television Commercial

The official B-PROJECT Twitter account has shared a new 30-second television commercial for the upcoming shojo anime series B-Project: Zecchou Emotion's second season. The television commercial for the series features new scenes from the show and quick vignettes of the main characters.

TOKYO MX, BS11, ABC and two other networks will be streaming the show starting on January 11, 2019.

The staff for the series is limited right now, we know Takanori Nishikawa is the comprehensive producer, Chiyomaru Shikura is under the original planning and Utako Yukihiro performs the original illustrations. Some of the voice cast: Asami Seto as Tsubasa Watarase, Daisuke Ono as VISA, Daizuke Kishio as Ryozo National Government, Toyonaga Tomoyuki as Takeshi Kaneshiro, Hana Natsuki as Ashei Yuta and Kato Kazuki as Aizen Aizusui. There are many actors in this series, check out the site for the full list.

The manga series that inspired this anime published from May 2016 to October 2016 and has 6 chapters out. It is focused on the units THRIVE and Killer King. Mizu Morino did both the story and art for the series and Cheese! performed the serialization.



The anime's story follows Tsubasa, a new hire in the A&R department of the major recording company Gandala Music. Tsubasa is immediately assigned to oversee the idol unit "B-PROJECT," which is made up of three idol groups: Kitakore, THRIVE, and MooNs. This is Tsubasa's first job, and she gets involved in various incidents and accidents as she deals with this group of young men who each have their own differing personalities.