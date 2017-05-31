Check Out The First Trailer For Original High School Anime JUST BECAUSE!

The website describes the anime as:



It is winter of their third year of high school, near the end of second semester, when students have very little time in high school left. Everyone was just waiting for graduation.

Until he suddenly came home.



He was their classmate in middle school that had moved far away. His transferred in at a peculiar time, which reunited them. It was as if it were a go signal rang out to the feelings of the students who had just thought to end their high school life without fanfare.

