Check Out The First Trailer For Original High School Anime JUST BECAUSE!
The official website for PINE JAME's Just Because! anime has debuted a stunningly gorgeous first look at their upcoming, original work. Anime fans are a bit puzzled as it's an original anime that's not based on an existing manga, light novel or visual novel. Typically, anime set in high school are all designed to promote an existing IP and drive sales of merchandise like key chains and figures.
The first trailer for the PINE JAM's original high school anime, Just Because! is drawing a lot of interest from the North American anime fandom.
Nevertheless, the promo is turning its fair share of heads with its dazzling visuals. Another aspect of the project drawing attention is the fact that its a collaboration between artist Kiseki Himura (Sword Art Online: Progressive manga, Tawawa on Monday) and light novel author Hajime Kamoshida (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou).
A release date and distribution format have not been announced just yet.
The website describes the anime as:
It is winter of their third year of high school, near the end of second semester, when students have very little time in high school left. Everyone was just waiting for graduation.
Until he suddenly came home.
He was their classmate in middle school that had moved far away. His transferred in at a peculiar time, which reunited them. It was as if it were a go signal rang out to the feelings of the students who had just thought to end their high school life without fanfare.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]