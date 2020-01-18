FRUITS BASKET Season 2 TV Anime's Premiere Date Confirmed By Funimation
Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket shojo manga is a beloved tale that received an anime adaptation in 2001 from Studio Deen that was heavily criticized by the creator and fans alike due to its anime-original ending. Fast forward to 2019 and fans of the series were pleasantly surprised by the news of a remake, one that would strictly adhere to the source material. The first 25-episode run premiered in April 2019 and wrapped in October of that year. Season 2 is now confirmed to premiere in April 2020.
Fans awaiting the second season of the Fruits Basket remake from TMS Entertainment and Studio 8PAN will not have to wait long for the continuing reverse-harem romance adventures of Tohru Honda.
Below is a recap video of the first season of the TV anime remake. The same creative staff and voice actors from season 1 are all confirmed to return.
Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!
