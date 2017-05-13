Shojo Headlines Pictures

LOVE AND LIES TV Anime Announces Cast In New Trailer

A new trailer for Linden Films' Love and Lies (Koi to Uso) TV anime announces the voice cast and reaffirms the July 3rd premiere date. Could this be a surprise hit for the looming Summer 2017 anime season?

MarkJulian | 5/13/2017
Filed Under: "Shojo"
LINDEN Films has released a new trailer for their adaptation of Musawo Tsumugi's Koi to Uso (Love and Lies) romance manga which also reveals the voice cast.   

Kana Hanazawa (HInata in March Comes in Like A Lion), Yui Makino (Reiko in Ushio to Tora), Ryota Osaka (Sadao in Hamatora) are voicing the three main leads.  Check out a plot description for the series below the video.  

Still no word on where the series will be streaming but we should have news on that front in the coming weeks.


Lies are forbidden and love is doubly forbidden. In the near future, when young people in Japan turn sixteen, they are assigned a marriage partner by the government. People don't have to go through the trouble of looking for someone, and everyone accepts that the country will find a compatible partner to make them happy. Yukari Nejima is fifteen years old. He lives in a small corner of the country, and just can't seem to get ahead in life. Both academically and athletically he's below average. But within him, he hides a heart burning with passion! In this world in which love is forbidden, what will happen to him when he falls in love?
